Establish CAT bench in Srinagar for employees' interests: Vakil

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference senior Vice President Abdul Gani Vakil on Monday expressed concern over establishing of Centeral administrative Tribunal (CAT) bench in Jammu only and ignoring Srinagar.

In a statement, Vakil demanded setting of separate CAT benches both in Srinagar and Jammu, in the interest of employees.

Vakil said it was an act of discrimination by the government as it ignored employees of Kashmir out rightly and thereby ignoring geographical composition as well as compulsion of erstwhile J&K state.

“During the harsh winter, Kashmir based employees will never be able to travel to Jammu and will tantamount to injustice to employees’ fraternity who will be deprived to redress their grievances or file a petition,” said Vakil.

He said keeping the CAT bench in Jammu only will leave lakhs of employees from Kashmir to lurch

“Why do you want employees to travel hundreds of kilometers to redress their grievances. There should be two benches of the Tribunal, one each in Srinagar and Jammu,” Vakil said.