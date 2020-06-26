Establish milk societies as livelihood alternative: DC Pulwama

District Commissioner (DC) Pulwama Friday urged upon youth to establish milk societies as it could act as excellent livelihood alternative.

The DC said this during his visit to various Automatic Milk Collection Centres (AMCCs) established all across Pulwama.

Speaking on the occasion DC said that milk production is the hallmark of Pulwama and source of livelihood to hundreds of families.

“Milk cooperatives in the district have been pivotal in enhancing the income of farmers and has attracted educated youth towards this lucrative practice,” the DC said.

He said that the educated youth should come forward and avail the benefits of various government schemes regarding the dairy. He added that a revival in cooperative movement in milk would make the district self-reliant.

DC also interacted with the members of women Self Help Groups.

The AMCCs have been established by Jammu& Kashmir Rural Livelihood Mission (UMEED) Pulwama.

32 milk collection centres are being run by JKRLM(UMEED) Pulwama as an alternative livelihood structure to women SHGs who have meager source of income. These AMCCs have been established under innovative programme of UMEED J&K in 2016 and each center is being run by two computer knowing female operators. Each milk collection centre on an average collects approximately 1 -2 tons of milk every day with an average fat content of 3.4 and average SNF 8.4.

Pulwama is a leading producer of milk in J&K with the production of 310 thousand tonnes of milk in 2019-20.