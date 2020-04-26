Evacuate Kashmiri students stranded in Bangladesh: Masoodi

National Conference MP from Anantnag, Hasnain Masoodi on Sunday wrote to Union minister for external affairs S Jaishankar, demanding immediate evacuation of 450 Kashmiri students stranded in Bangladesh.

In a statement, Masoodi while referring to the reports that all stranded Bangladeshis were being flown back by Biman Bangladesh Airline flights said, “If there is any impediment in evacuation and return of Kashmiri students, it should be removed now. There is no reason to further prolong the agony of the stranded students and their families.”

Masoodi said the lockdown should no longer be a hurdle to evacuate the students. Recalling his quick response to the demand for return of J&K residents stranded in Iran and humanitarian approach adopted by the minister in facilitating evacuation of students and pilgrims from the country, Masoodi said the minister should show similar compassion and concern for the students stranded in Bangladesh.

He said the Centre should make use of the flights scheduled to take Bangladesh nationals from Delhi to Dhaka, for evacuation of the stranded students to Srinagar.

Masoodi while expressing relief over evacuation of students stranded at Kota, Rajasthan, though after inexplicable delay, asked the administration to immediately commence such exercise for students stranded at Agra, Aligarh, Indore, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chenai and Pune.

He applauded the initiative taken by district administration Shimla in facilitating return of labourers stranded at main town and asked the authorities to seek cooperation of administration of other states to speed up the evacuation of stranded J&K residents.