Evacuate Kashmiris stranded outside J&K: Congress

Senior vice president, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) G N Monga on Thursday urged the Centre to ensure safety and security of Kashmiris stranded in different parts of the country.

In a statement he said in an unfortunate incident some miscreants had attacked poor labourers from Uri area of north Kashmir in Koldam, Himachal Pardesh.

The Congress leader demanded immediate and strict action against the culprits who attacked these labourers.

The government must take immediate steps to get back these stranded labourers to Kashmir, he said.

The Congress leader also urged the government that thousands of Kashmiris which includes, students, labourers, traders, critically ill patients and their attendants, struck in different parts of the country, especially north India, must be brought back to the Valley.