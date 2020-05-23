Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: May 24, 2020, 12:23 AM

Evacuate people stranded in Kyrgyzstan: Renzushah

UPDATED: May 24, 2020, 12:23 AM

Chairman, Kashmir Society International and head Jamiat ul Ahali Aitqaad, Khawaja Farooq Renzushah on Saturday demanded evacuation of J&K residents stranded in Kyrgyzstan.

In a statement Renzushah said around 400 Kashmiri studying MBBS and various professional courses were stranded in Kyrgyzstan.  “They are desperate to come back to Kashmir.

For this purpose it becomes necessary that special flights should lift them from Kyrgyzstan to Delhi airport from where they can easily be airlifted to Srinagar,” he said. “We appeal to Ministry of External Affairs to immediately arrange evacuation of Kashmiri from Kyrgyzstan who are keen to return to their homes. All of them are in constant touch with Kashmir Society International,” Renzushah said.

