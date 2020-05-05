Evacuate stranded J&K residents from Gujarat, elsewhere: Soz

Senior Congress leader Saifuddin Soz on Tuesday urged the government to evacuate J&K residents stranded in Gujarat and other places across the country.

In a statement Soz said a group of 20 students who are stranded in Ahmadabad in Gujarat are desperate to return to their homes.

“The students called me and said they very worried. I urge the administration to adopt measures to ensure safe return of the stranded students at Gujarat and elsewhere in the country,” Soz said.

He said the administration must make its position clear on evacuation of the stranded residents.