Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 6, 2020, 12:25 AM

Evacuate stranded J&K residents from Gujarat, elsewhere: Soz

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 6, 2020, 12:25 AM
Forces violating SOP due to lethal AFSPA, says Soz
File pic of Prof Soz

Senior Congress leader Saifuddin Soz on Tuesday urged the government to evacuate J&K residents stranded in Gujarat and other places across the country.

In a statement Soz said a group of 20 students who are stranded in Ahmadabad in Gujarat are desperate to return to their homes.

Trending News
Representational Pic

JeM militant arrested in J-K's Pulwama

Beighpora gunfight: Top commander trapped, mobile Internet snapped in Kashmir

File Pic

Two militants killed in ongoing encounter in Sharshali Pulwama gunfight: Police

Kashmiri laborers attacked in Assam, 3 injured

“The students called me and said they very worried. I urge the administration to adopt measures to ensure safe return of the stranded students at Gujarat and elsewhere in the country,” Soz said.

He said the administration must make its position clear on evacuation of the stranded residents.

Related News