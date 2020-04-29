Evacuate stranded J&K residents on priority: Vakil

Peoples Conference (PC) Vice President, Abdul Gani Vakil Wednesday demanded immediate shifting of J&K residents stranded in different parts of the country.

In a statement, Vakil said although these people have completed quarantine period, still no measures were being taken to bring them back.

“Why to push these people including labourers and students,” he asked. Vakil urged the Lieutenant Governor that the need of the hour was that all the residents stranded in different states and cities of the country should be brought back to their home in view of difficulties and hardships faced by them.

“Most of these residents especially the students and labourers are running short of resources and many of them have personally called me over phone from Uttarakhand, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Many of them are also stranded in Jammu and it is shocking that J&K government is not making any arrangements to send them back to their homes,” he said.

Vakil said it was not possible for them to continue their stay in different states as they were lacking resources. At the same time, he said, their families were worried and distressed which was affecting their mental health as well.

Vakil stressed upon the government to take up the issue with the Union government and other state governments and pursue for immediate return of the stranded people.

“The government must press in choppers and other modes of transportation to bring people back,” Vakil said.