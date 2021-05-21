Events observed across Kashmir

The government Friday said that on the ‘National Anti-terrorism Day’ observed every year on May 21, the district administrations of all districts of Kashmir organised functions to mark the day.

The day was observed to commemorate the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi who was killed in a suicide attack in Tamil Nadu in 1991. On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all the districts read out the pledge to oppose with strength “all forms of terrorism and violence”.

DC Srinagar, Muhammad AijazAsad administered the pledge to the members of District Development Council, Block Development Council and Panchayat representatives.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Budgam, Nasir Ahmad administered the pledge to employees of Budgam district.

At Ganderbal, DC GandrerbakKrittikaJyotsna read out the preamble to uphold and promote peace, social harmony and understanding.

At Baramulla, ADC Baramulla Muhammad Ahsan Mir administered the pledge to the audiences at DC office complex.

At Anantnag, ADC Anantnag Bashir Ahmad Wani administered oath to the officers.

At Shopian, the pledge ceremony was held under the chairmanship of DC ShopianSachin Kumar Vaishya.

At Kulgam, DC Kulgam Bilal MohiuddinBhat administered the pledge to all other participants.

At Bandipora, DC BandiporaOwais Ahmad read out the pledge.