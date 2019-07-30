Everything normal, orders being shared on social media invalid: Governor S P Malik

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday said that the ‘government’ orders being circulated on social media in Kashmir from past few days were invalid.

“There has been no valid order by the government. All the orders are invalid,” Governor Malik said on the sidelines of a function at SKICC in Srinagar.

He said that rumors spread like wildfire in Kashmir.

“If any small incident happens in Lal Chowk, I get news at Governor House that a blast has occurred in Lal Chowk. Such is the rumour mongering in Kashmir,” he said.

He appealed to the people not to pay heeds to rumors saying that everything was fine and normal in the state.

Since past few days various government orders are being circulated on social media adding to the speculation that the Centre might have plans to do away with Article 35A.

These speculations have dominated the discourse in Kashmir over the past few days after the Centre decided to rush an additional 100 companies of central armed paramilitary forces to the valley.