Ex-Congress leader from Anantnag Hilal Shah joins Apni Party

Chairman Municipal Council Anantnag (MCA) and former State General Secretary Congress Hilal Ahmad Shah on Friday joined Apni Party at its office in Lal Chowk, Srinagar.

A statement issued by Apni Party said that besides Shah, 21 councilors of MCA, eight Sarpanchs, 40 Panchs, three Block Presidents, 18 Halqa Presidents and scores of political workers from District Anantnag also joined Apni Party.

Welcoming Hilal Ahmad Shah and his associates including 21 councilors and various Panchayat representatives into the party-fold, Apni Party chief, Syed Altaf Bukhari said that the party is committed to work for an equitable development of Jammu and Kashmir and would take all measures to ensure welfare of the people.

“I am sure that the entry of such experienced political leaders into the party will further brace its vision to build a better Jammu and Kashmir through their sincere efforts on the ground,” he said.

Bukhari said that Apni Party “doesn’t rely on hoodwinking the people with any kind of political gimmickry and instead it has always been working on the fulfillment of its commitments made with the people”.

He said the people of J&K always expected politics of truthfulness from their representatives.

“Our efforts are in that direction and we will surely live up to their expectations through our hard work, sincerity and dedication towards the public welfare,” Bukhari added.

On the occasion, the new entrants thanked the party leadership for providing them with such a platform and avowed to strengthen the party at grass root level, the AP statement said.

Apni Party General Secretary, Rafi Ahmed Mir, District President Anantnag, Abdul Rahim Rather, and District President Baramulla, Shoaib Lone were also present on the occasion.