Ex-legislator, public delegations call on LG Sinha

Former Legislator and several public delegations on Sunday called on the Lieutenant Governor (LG), Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here and sought his intervention in early redressal of issues and grievances. A delegation of All J&K Mobile Seasonal Teachers Forum led by its President, Shabir Chowdhary apprised the LG about the issues of the Mobile/Seasonal Centres.

They requested the LG for converting Mobile/Seasonal centres into permanent Mobile Primary Schools, especially for Gujjar and Bakerwal community; regularization of seasonal EV (teachers); provision of mid-day meal, besides other demands. Abid Hussain Ansari, former MLA, drew the LG’s attention towards various developmental issues of Zadibal constituency. He also projected several welfare issues of Shia Community. Faculty Forum SKIMS Medical College Hospital headed by its President Prof Naseer A Mir also met the LG and apprised him of the administrative issues of the College.

The LG enquired about COVID care facilities, bed capacity, ventilators and oxygen supplies, besides other basic medicare facilities available in the hospital.

A delegation of All J&K Plus-2 PSC Lecturers’ Association also called on the LG and projected their issues pertaining to assured career progression and time-bound promotion. While interacting with the delegations, the LG observed that the J&K government was committed to reaching out to the people with responsive and accountable governance and was taking comprehensive measures for ensuring prompt and speedy disposal of their grievances. He assured the members of the delegations that all their genuine issues would be looked into meticulously and taken up for redressal.