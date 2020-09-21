Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 21, 2020, 11:30 PM

Ex-Minister grieved

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 21, 2020, 11:30 PM
Representational Pic

Former Minister, Mir Ghulam Qadir on Monday condoled the demise of Wali Muhammad Mir of Trehgam Kupwara.

Mir described him a noble soul and a dedicated worker, who all along worked for the uplifment of poor and deserving people of his area.

Trending News
Representational Pic

18 more fall victim to Covid-19, J&K toll now 1044

Pic: Mubashir Khan/GK

Kashmiri Pandit leader on fast-unto-death

'Prison Break' to get season 6, confirms actor Dominic Purcell

'Prison Break' to get season 6, confirms actor Dominic Purcell

Representational Pic

1235 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, overall tally now 66261

Mir said he had a long association with Wali Muhammad, both in party affairs right from Plebiscite Movement and later in Nation Conference besides working for development of Kupwara district in general and Trehgam village in particular

Mir described the demise as personnel loss and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family.

Related News