Ex-Minister grieved

Former Minister, Mir Ghulam Qadir on Monday condoled the demise of Wali Muhammad Mir of Trehgam Kupwara.

Mir described him a noble soul and a dedicated worker, who all along worked for the uplifment of poor and deserving people of his area.

Mir said he had a long association with Wali Muhammad, both in party affairs right from Plebiscite Movement and later in Nation Conference besides working for development of Kupwara district in general and Trehgam village in particular

Mir described the demise as personnel loss and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family.