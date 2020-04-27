Ex-tourism officer Hafeez-un-Nissa passes away

Several social, cultural and literary organisations have condoled the demise of Hafeez-un-Nissa, former Tourism officer.

Nissa passed way after a brief illness at her home Rehmat Nagar Humhama. She was the wife of ShafiqQureshi, a noted theatre actor, writer and former cultural assistant at J&K information department and sister of noted playwright ShamsuddinShamim.

President, J&K Cultural Council, HasratGadda and general secretary, NisarNaseem have also condoled the demise and extended sympathies with the bereaved family.

Noted playwright, Muhammad Amin Bhat, Gulshan Cultural Forum Budgam, Abdul RasheedGamzeen of Manasbal Dramatics have also condoled the demise.