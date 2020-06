Deputy Excise Commissioner, Executive Kashmir has said that the enforcement teams destroyed illicit poppy crop spread over 129 kanals of land in Anantnag, Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam, Bandipora, Ganderbal Baramulla and Budgam districts.

In the statement, the department claimed to have destroyed illicit poppy crop over 2244 kanals 7 malras so far.