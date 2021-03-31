Execution Of Non-Tendered Work|ACB files charge-sheet against ex-PWD engineer

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Wednesday produced charge-sheet against a former Executive Engineer PWD (R&B) and six others for executing non-tendered work and causing undue benefit to the contractors.

A statement of ACB issued here said that it produced a charge-sheet before the Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Court, Udhampur.

The charge-sheet was filed against former Executive Engineer PWD(R&B) Special Sub Division Mahore, Reasi (now retired as SE) Sunil Kumar Gupta of H No 102/3 ChanniHimmat, Jammu; former Assistant Accounts Officer in the office of Executive Engineer PWD (R&B) Special Sub Division Mahore, ReasiLakhdeep Singh Jamwal of Mishriwala Jammu, and private beneficiaries (all contractors) Chatter Singh of Kanthi, Reasi, Abdul Hamid of BaghaReasi, Muhammad Haif of DharmariReasi, Farman Ali of DharmariReasi and Muhammad Afzal of BaggaReasi in a case under FIR No 17/2013 under section 5(1) (d) r/w 5(2) J&K PC Act Svt 2006 and Section 120-B, 201 of the Ranbir Penal Cide registered at Police Station Vigilance Organisation Jammu (VOJ) (now ACBJ).

“The case was registered on the basis of outcome of verification conducted by VOJ (now ACB) into the allegations that the then XEN (R&B) Special Division Mahore had shown executed 162 works departmentally during financial year 2010-11 involving an amount of Rs 2.53 crore without inviting any tenders, thereby defeating the purpose of rationality of rates and got works executed through professional contractors and made payment without deducting service tax. During verification, information received from the Executive Engineer R&B Special Sub Division, Mahore revealed that the works were executed departmentally on emergent basis through the agency whose land and houses were coming under the alignment of road constructed in the division,” the ACB statement said.

It said that during the course of verification, it was found that most of the works were found executed through Chatter Singh, Abdul Hamid, Muhammad Haif and Farman Ali who were regular contractors.

The verification revealed that the then Executive Engineer (XEN) R&B Special Sub Division MahoreReasi, Sunil Gupta had abused his official position and allotted the works amounting to Rs 2,53,87,520 to contractors in the garb of departmental execution and further benefitted them by not deducting service tax while releasing payments in their favour.

It revealed that the works were executed departmentally by the then XEN R&B Special Sub Division Mahore, Reasi by deliberately fragmenting them in parts so as to bring them within financial competence and undue benefits were conferred upon blue-eyed contractors by first allotting them work without inducing any competition and further releasing payments in their favour without deducting service tax from their payments, the ACB statement said.

“Further investigation conducted by ACB, Rajouri established the accused persons Sunil Gupta, the then XEN and Lakhdeep Singh, the then AAO of Special Sub Division PWD R&B Mahore by abuse of their official position and in furtherance of criminal conspiracy and with contractors had manipulated the official record and had not deliberately charged the service tax which was admissible at the rate of 10 percent for their own pecuniary wrongful gain and caused huge loss for an amount of Rs 18,23,396 to the state exchequer,” the ACB statement said.

After completing the investigation of case, sanction for launching of prosecution of the accused in-service public servant was also obtained from the competent authority and accordingly the ACB produced the charge-sheet against the seven accused before the court.

The next date of the hearing in the case has been fixed for 1st May 2021.