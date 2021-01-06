Expedite restoration of essential services: CCIK

President Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Kashmir CCIK, Latief A Bhat today said that the administration was missing on the ground while people suffered in absence of clearance of snow from roads.

In a statement, he said, “In summer capital Srinagar, people suffered in absence of snow clearance. The problem was compounded by power outages. The situation in rural areas was worst. We urge the administration to speed up snow clearance and restoration of essential services at the earliest.”