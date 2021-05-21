Expedite work on Vailoo Singpore tunnel, NH-244: DC Anantnag

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag Dr. Piyush Singla, in a meeting with concerned officers, directed for expedition of work on Vailoo Singpore Tunnel, Ahlan Vailoo and Vailoo Donipawa stretches of NH-244.

It was informed by GM NHIDCL that the identification of land for 10 km approach road from Vailoo to Ahlan (tunnel spot) has been done besides work on Vailoo Donipawa stretch is under process from Akingam downwards.

The DC stressed for prompt verification and survey of land from Vailoo to the tunnel in a time bound manner so that the project is completed at the earliest.

He directed for issuing land title verification, pollution control clearance, NOCs etc to ensure the work is expedited.

Assuring the NHIDCL authorities full support from administration, the DC directed SDM Kokernag to constitute revenue teams which will coordinate on ground with them. He also called for taking welfare measures for the local people.

The meeting was also attended by ADC (G), ACR, engineers of NHIDCL and other concerned officers.