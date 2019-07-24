Experimentation with Kashmir's basic ideological fundamentals can be disastrous: Sajad Lone

Former minister in the BJP-PDP Coalition government and Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Lone on Wednesday said that any intention of adventurism and experimentation with Kashmir’s basic ideological fundamentals can be disastrous.

While hinting at the Donald Trump’s Kashmir mediation remark, Lone said the BJP government at the Centre needs to understand that Kashmir can be “internationally newsy”.

“That Kashmir can be internationally newsy is something that the present dispensation in Delhi needs to understand. Any intention of adventurism and experimentation with the basic ideological fundamentals can be disastrous. Hope better sense prevails,” Lone said on Twitter. That Kashmir can be internationally newsy is something that the present dispensation in Delhi needs to understand. Any intention of adventurism and experimentation with the basic ideological fundamentals can be disastrous. Hope better sense prevails.— Sajad Lone (@sajadlone) July 24, 2019

Trump has claimed that Modi asked him to mediate on the Kashmir issue when they met in Osaka, Japan, on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit last month.

Also Read | Omar rejected by BJP and people as well: Sajad Lone

“If I can help, I would love to be a mediator. If I can do anything to help, let me know,” Trump said in response to a question, adding he is ready to help, if the two countries ask for it.

“I was with Prime Minister Modi two weeks ago and we talked about this subject (Kashmir). And he actually said, ‘would you like to be a mediator or arbitrator?’ I said, ‘where?’ (Modi said) ‘Kashmir’,” Trump said.