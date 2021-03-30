Expert Committee from MoTA calls on DC Kupwara

The Expert Committee from Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA), Government of India today called on Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Imam Din here and briefed him about effective implementation of the Forest Rights Act in the district.

District Development Council member, Ghulam Mustafa Deedad and RTI Activists were present on the occasion.

The Expert Committee members including Ramesh Bhatti, Satyam Srivastva and Giri Rao held threadbare discussion with the DC and informed him that the Committee has been tasked to disseminate information about the benefits of Forest Rights Act among the tribal people for its best implementation.

On the occasion, the DC stressed for effective implementation of Forest Rights in the better interests of the general public of Kupwara district particularly the ST community. He said that training under Forests Rights Act has already been given to the field functionaries which have been percolated down to the Panchayat Level Forest Rights Committee.