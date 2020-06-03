'Explosive material seized, 4 held'

Four persons were arrested and a huge quantity of explosive substance was seized from their possession in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

Police raided the residential house at Nanil in Anantnag and recovered 24 kgs of illegal explosive material, a police spokesman said, adding the four accused persons were arrested and shifted to a police station in Mattan. Meanwhile, Security forces claimed to have busted a militant hideout and recovered arms and ammunition in Tokranar Bela Nala, Chicha area of Kishtwar.