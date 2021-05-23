Explosive sticks recovered from Tanghdar: Army

Fifteen plastic explosive sticks were recovered from Tanghdar area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, Army said Sunday.

An official said that acting on a specific information, a joint operation was launched by Police and Army near Nichli Jabri village of Tangdhar which led to the recovery of explosives.

In a statement issued here, the Army said these explosives were hidden in a Dhok for further trans-shipment to the hinterland.

It said 28 weapons and over 60 kg narcotics had also been recovered from Karnah apart from a host of explosives including ammunition and grenades.