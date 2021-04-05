Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 6, 2021, 2:30 AM

Explosives recovered in Tangdhar: Army

Fifteen sticks of “plastic explosives” were recovered in Tangdhar, Army said Monday.

A statement of Army issued here said that specific intelligence was received about the explosives being exchanged near Tangdhar.



“Army and Police increased alertness level and monitored the area through a comprehensive surveillance grid. At 4:50 pm on Monday, a detailed search by the Army Bomb Disposal team led to the recovery of explosives being shipped to the hinterlands. The operation was conducted in the heart of Tangdhar market with zero inconvenience to the locals,” the Army statement said.

