Extend date for workers to submit educational assistance forms: Tarigami

Senior CPI-M leader, MY Tarigami on Wednesday asked J&K administration to consider the plea of thousands of registered construction workers to extend the date for submission of annual educational assistance forms.

Tarigami said the construction workers get yearly education assistance for two children through J&K Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. “But this year they couldn’t submit the forms on time due to the lockdown. Further the closure of schools across J&K due to COVID19 resulted in difficulty to BOC workers to get the forms countersigned and in availing other documents like marks cards. This resulted in delaying of submission of lower education forms by the workers,” he said.

Keeping this in view, he said, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO)/Secretary J&K Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board on October 29 extended the date for submission of the forms till November 30.

However, he said, surprisingly the order was revoked very next day without giving any reasons leaving thousands of workers in shock. “The decision will cause huge hardships to the children of these workers as their education will suffer. Already the children are out of schools since last year and such decisions will compound their problems,” he said, adding the government must reconsider its decision and allow them to submit the forms till November 30.