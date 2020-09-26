Extend full support to CUK: Div Com to deptt heads

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, P K Pole Saturday directed the district administration Ganderbal and all the heads of the civil and other allied departments to extend full support and cooperation to the authorities in the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) for the establishment of permanent structures at the designated campus at Tulmulla here.

“The establishment of Central University of Kashmir is a mega and important project as thousands of students from Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the Country will be pursuing their higher education in it. Our priority should be to extend fullest support in their endeavour of setting up of the varsity at the permanent campus,” P K Pole said—while chairing a meeting of the senior officials of all the concerned and allied departments and the university officials regarding the setting up of the university and allotment of land.

He expressed strong resentment and dismay over the lackadaisical attitude of some central government agencies while executing the works in the Central University of Kashmir.

Pole said that instead of these outside agencies, the university has to seek help and cooperation from the local experts and engineers who are very well versed with the geography and topography of the area. He assured full help from UT to strengthen the varsity’s campus development wing and extend help under various government schemes for construction of roads, water supply and electricity. He also assured to provide more land to the varsity and asked DDC Ganderbal to take necessary steps for the same.

Pole also asked the university to conduct fresh survey and prepare a new master plan accordingly, adding that university should now focus on horizontal expansion rather than vertical constructions. Shri P K Pole gave on the spot instructions to the departments for road widening, dredging and to remove the encroachment of the land, done by certain individuals and asked the concerned to come up with the Detailed Project Reports immediately. He also assured that the administration will look into the matter of providing additional land for construction of utilities for the university.

Welcoming the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir P K Pole and District Development Commissioner, Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal and others CUK Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir gave comprehensive details about the journey of the university since its inception in the year 2009 on both the academic and infrastructure front. He said that despite facing several issues and problems on account of functioning from multiple campuses first in Srinagar district and now in Ganderbal district, the university has made a mark on the academics front and is currently offering 35 Postgraduate, Under Graduate /Five year Integrated, Research and Diploma programmes, adding that when compared with the institutions established with it, the Central University of Kashmir is marching ahead of them on academics.