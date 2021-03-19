Extension activities continue at Kashmir University

Vice-Chancellor of University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad Friday inaugurated a special social service camp at Dargah Hazratbal on the revered occasion of Friday following Mehraj-ul-Alam.

According to a statement issued here, the day-long camp was organised by the Department of Students Welfare (DSW).

In his special remarks on the occasion, Prof Talat highlighted the role of academic institutions in undertaking social service activities on such revered occasions.

Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir said such special occasions should reinforce in all of us a sense of compassion, empathy, mutual respect and social service.

Dean Students Welfare Prof Raies A Qadri highlighted social service initiatives being undertaken by the Department of Students Welfare. The special camp, among others, was attended by Chief Proctor Prof Showket Ahmad Shah, student volunteers and officials from the DSW.

Meanwhile, Kashmir University’s National Service Scheme (NSS) organised two separate sessions on human rights.

The programme was sponsored by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and Regional Directorate of NSS New Delhi.

200 NSS volunteers from different colleges and different departments of University of Kashmir participated in it.

Dr Musavir Ahmad, Coordinator of NSS at KU spoke about the significance of such awareness programmes and the need to hold them in colleges and schools as well.

Ajaz-ul-Haque from EMMRC, Dr Mubashir Altaf, Dr Henna Basharat from School of Law and Tabasum Qadir Parray Principal Magistrate Juvenile Justice Board were the resource persons who spoke on various dimensions of human rights.

Two declamation competitions on the theme, wherein Dalia and Sheikh Yamina from School of Law secured first positions while Maliha from Islamia College of Science and Commerce and Sumanjeet Kour from GDC Baramulla secured the second positions. Khuspreet Kour from GDC for Physical Education Ganderbal and Yawar Ahmad from GDC Pulwama secured the third positions. Prof Aejaz Mohammad Sheikh, Provost KU, Prof Parvez Ahmad, HOD History KU, and Prof S M Afzal Qadri, former Dean and Head, School of Law KU presided over the valedictory-cum-prize distribution ceremony. The winners were awarded cash prizes and certificates.

Meanwhile, a three-day workshop on Qualitative Research concluded at the University.

Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir presided over the valedictory session of the workshop, organised by the Department of Psychology.

Dr Mir said it’s the continued endeavor of the university administration to encourage extension and capacity-building activities for teachers, research scholars and students.

Dean School of Behavioral Sciences Prof Showket A Shah, who was a guest of honour, said qualitative research methods provide an opportunity for systematic, in-depth evaluation of a question that may not be easily answered through quantitative methods.

Workshop Convenor and Head Department of Psychology Dr Touseef Rizvi underlined aims and objectives of the workshop, including increasing the keenness of young researchers to enhance their research impact.

Dr Humera Shafi, Associate Professor, presented a vote of thanks while Dr Asma Nabi, Assistant Professor, acted as Workshop Coordinator.