Extortionist gang busted in Sopore: Police

A gang of extortionists faking to be a group of militants was busted in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, Police said Friday.

A Police spokesman in a statement said that Police Station Sopore received a written complaint from Muhammad Ashraf Lone, son of Noor Muhammad Lone of Highland Colony Sopore that few days back some unidentified persons wearing masks entered into his clinic and threatened him that a hit warrant had been issued against him by Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Muhammad militant outfits and demanded Rs 5 lakh from him and threatened that he would be eliminated if he does not pay the amount.

The spokesman said that a letter on the letter pad of Jaish-e-Muhammad was handed over to to him where in he was directed to assist the militant organisations by providing financial assistance for carrying out there activities in the area.

Upon receiving this information, FIR No 93/2021 under sections 392, 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 13 ULA was registered at Police Station Sopore.

The Police spokesman said Hilal Ahmad Patoo of Check Roady Khan Sopore; Tahleel Nisar Ahanger of Lal Bab Sahib Sopore; Imram Aziz Gilkar of Lal Bab Sahib Sopore and Mudasir Hassan Ganie of Chinkipora Sopore were arrested and the letter pad and a printer were recovered from their possession.