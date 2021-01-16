Extortionist module busted in Sopore: Police

A module of extortionists claiming to be operatives of Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit was busted in Sopore, Police said Saturday.

A Police official said that they received a complaint from a person that he had received a letter on the letter pad of Lashkar-e-Toiba wherein he had been directed to pay an amount of Rs 50,000 for the outfit as the organisation was in a dire need of funds for carrying out various activities of the organisation.

The Police official said that after the complaint was registered, FIR No 11/2021 under sections 13 ULPA, 452, 393,120-B, 511 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Police Station Sopore.

He said that during the course of investigation, it came to fore that three persons identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Reshi, a driver, Mumtaz Ahmad War, an Imaam by profession, and Abdul QayoomGanie, a mason, all residents of Warpora mastered a plan to collect money from the complainant.

The Police official said that they arrested the accused and upon interrogation, the three revealed how they were blackmailing the general public and prominent businessmen of the area by sending a letter on the letter pad of Lashkar-e-Toiba.

He said that they recovered a letter pad and a stamp from their possession.

The Police official said that the area of operation of the trio was not confined to Warpora but that they extorted money from residents of Sopore main town too.

He said that Police had identified eight persons who had been looted by them.

Police had busted a similar gang in 2019 that was using fake AK-47 rifles for extortion and all the four accused involved were booked under the PSA.

The Police official said that the investigation into the case was on and some more arrests were expected.