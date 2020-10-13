Eye on 'anti-social elements', DC Bandipora orders installation of CCTV cameras in offices, busy places

Deputy commissioner Bandipora, Owais Ahmad on Tuesday directed an extensive installation and use of CCTV cameras in the district to keep “an eye on anti-social elements”.

“To keep an eye on anti-social elements and their acts thereof, there is a need for additional surveillance measures which include installation & extensive usage of CCTV cameras in public places, offices with adequate data storage capacity,” he said, in an order.

The district, sectoral heads of all the departments and organizations have been directed to ensure the installation of CCTV cameras in and outside their office premises with a data storage capacity of ‘minimum seven days’.

Moreover, Municipal Councils, Committees have been directed to ensure the installation of CCTV in their offices as well as busy market places, bus stations and at entry fee collection check posts etc. within their respective jurisdictions, says the order.

The order further states that the public, private sector banks, insurance companies and all central Government Departments shall also ensure the installation of CCTV cameras in and outside their office premises.

The proprietors of shopping malls or complexes and all other business establishments including hotels, restaurants and clinics, nursing homes, hospitals have also been directed to ensure the installation of CCTV in and around their buildings.

Moreover, the order states, “the CCTV HDD (Storage device) shall be always kept available for the usage of Law Enforcing Agencies as and when requisitioned”.