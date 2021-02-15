Face lifting of roadsides from airport to Srinagar, beautification of flyovers in offing

The Tourism and associated government departments of Kashmir will organize grand festivals to give huge impetus and boost to the tourism sector in Kashmir, Advisor Baseer khan vouched while taking the review meeting of Tourism department with officers at SKICC, Srinagar.

Advisor Khan issued strict orders for face lifting of roadsides from airport to Srinagar and beautification of flyovers. Advisor was informed that there are 207 roadside facilities of different organizations along the national highway and at tourism destinations. He also stressed on the officers to make illumination fountains functional.

While reviewing the inventory status and functionality of Pahalgam club, Advisor said that Pahalgam is a best and mesmerizing tourist destination and directed concerned officers to initiate evening events and shows to attract tourists. In addition to these destinations, he also called for making Royal Golf Course open to public besides beautification of Baba Damb and holding water sports activities there.

The meeting was attended by Secretary, Tourism, SarmadHafeez, Director Tourism, Kashmir, G N Itoo, MD, JKTDC Nisa Ahmad, CEO Pahalgam, MushtaqSamnani and other concerned officers.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor Baseer Khan told officers present that the Tourism department will hold series of mega festivals including Tulip festival, Badamwari festival, Houseboat festival, Pahalgam festival and other host of activities and directed them to take all the measures to mark the experience of events very memorable.

He directed officers to make hospitable arrangements to facilitate tourists at the airport and avoid any inconvenience caused due to any issue of mismanagement.

On the occasion, the Advisor was informed that a live exhibition of handicraft & handloom products and performance of cultural activities will be held during these festivals. He was also informed that enthusiastic campaigns to lure tourists are being held across the country and prominent destinations including airports, metro stations, travel marts and other public places.

Director Tourism informed that the influx of tourists has increased and the number will increase manifold with the conduct of these festivals. He said all the stakeholders have been taken into confidence and asked to employ their resources effectively.