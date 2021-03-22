Face mask violators undergo on-the-spot COVID-19 testing in Srinagar

As part of the newest strategy to tackle the resurgence in COVID-19 infections, authorities in Srinagar Monday carried out on-spot testing for the disease of people not wearing face masks at several public places across the district.

The compulsory Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT), which gives instant results, was conducted at shopping malls, markets and several other public places in Srinagar following directions by DC Srinagar, Mohammad Ajaz Asad.

Passersby and commuters were seen taken to task by the health teams in an uncanny reproach for violating the COVID-19 SOPs by not wearing masks.

The move comes two days after Ajaz said that people not wearing face masks at public places would be fined and tested on the spot for the disease.

Significantly, Srinagar district, which has been otherwise also, emerged as the worst COVID-19 hit district in J&K, has been witnessing resurgence in the cases of late.

Already reported by Greater Kashmir, on Sunday, Srinagar reported as many as 88 new infections accounting for over 50 fifty percent of the cases in J&K on the day.

Besides, at 658, Srinagar also has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases of the 1290 active cases in J&K.