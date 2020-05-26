Facilitate movement of doctors, paramedical staff: IGP directs police

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar on Tuesday directed district police chief of Kashmir to facilitate the movement of doctors, medical staff medical and others involved in fight against the COVID19 in the Valley.

The IGP passed on the direction soon after a Blocked Medical Officer from Bandipora was stopped by police while he was on way to visit a COVID19 wellness centre in the district.

“I interacted with DIGs, and SSPs of all districts,” said Kumar. “Both police and doctors are needed in these times of crisis.”

The Kashmir police chief said the senior officers have been asked to brief the police personnel deputed on duties to facilitate the movement of doctors and other medical staff.

“I also advised them to hold meeting with people associated with healthcare,” the IGP said.

He said police was making “every effort” to help control spread of the deadly virus in Kashmir.

“We are working shoulder-to-shoulder with the administration during this COVID19 crisis,” he said.

Kumar said people have been very cooperative. “At times there is confusion,” he said, adding he was hopeful there will be not be any such confusion in future.

In the past one week there have been two incidents where doctors have alleged they were beaten and harassed by police.

On Monday, Srinagar administration nominated some nodal officers to facilitate the movement of medical staff in the city.