Facilitate movement of people from Chenab Valley: RTI Movement

Jammu & Kashmir RTI Movement on Tuesday demanded that people stranded in Kishtwar and Doda areas of Chenab Valley should be allowed to travel to Srinagar and other districts of Kashmir without the required movement passes.

In a statement, Chairman RTI Movement, Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat said people who intend to travel to Srinagar from Doda and Kishtwar were being are asked by the office of District Commissioner Doda to get movement passes from the office of Divisional Commissioner Jammu which is “very much difficult.”

“How can people from Dacchan, Marwah or Gandoh Bhalessa travel all the way to Jammu and get movement passes? There has to be an online mechanism for it or at least a facilitation center at Kishtwar or Doda DC offices,” said Bhat.

He said movement between Jammu and Kashmir was managed by local DC offices through an online portal, but those who have domestic exigency or medical problems and have to travel to Kashmir were being asked to get the movement pass from Divisional Commissioner’s office.

“It is impossible for poor villagers living in far off villages in Chenab region to get such passes. Jammu is 250 km from many areas of Doda and Kishtwar and how can poor people manage this long distance in COVID 19 pandemic,” said Bhat.