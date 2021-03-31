Facilities at Sub-District Hospital D H Pora reviewed

The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kulgam, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat today visited Sub-District Hospital (SDH) at D H Pora to inspect patient care and medical services being provided here.

During the visit, the DDC inspected various wards of the hospital and also interacted with the patients, attendants and enquired from them about the facilities being provided to them in the hospital.

On the occasion, the DDC was briefed by concerned officers of the health department about the stocks of medicines available and other facilities being provided to the patients.

Later, Dr. Bilal also inspected the ongoing work project of the SDH complex at D.H.pora. He took a detailed stock of pace, progress made so far on the new SDH complex and instructed the concerned executing agency to upscale pace of work and mobilize adequate men and machinery to ensure early completion of the project.

It was informed that the project is under execution of JK Police Housing Corporation and will come up with an estimated cost of 11.34 crore.