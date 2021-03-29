Faculty Induction Programme for new teachers concludes at KU

A month-long Faculty Induction Programme for newly-recruited teachers in higher education concluded at the University of Kashmir on Monday.

The Guru-Dakshta FIP, inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad on March 2, was organised by the varsity’s Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC), the varsity said in a statement.

Vice-Chancellor Central University of Kashmir Prof Mehraj-ud-Din Mir was the chief guest at the valedictory session, where KU’s Dean of Academic Affairs Prof Shabir A Bhat was a guest of honour.

In his presidential address, Prof Mir lauded the role of HRDC in facilitating faculty development of college and university teachers from within and outside the J&K UT, and capturing the new practices in higher education across the world.

“Such FIPs enable young teachers to learn from top academics and researchers about new challenges and opportunities in higher education and well as their implications for the everyday classroom,” he said.

In his valedictory remarks, Prof Shabir A Bhat said faculty development plays a very crucial role in promoting academic excellence.

He said the flagship National Education Policy-2020 calls for curriculum reforms in the context of interdisciplinary, multi-disciplinary and applied approaches to education and research.

“It is therefore important to sensitise and motivate the faculty to get familiarised with the new teaching-learning approaches, practices and skills to stay relevant within and outside their classrooms,” he said.

In his welcome address, Director HRDC Prof Mushtaq A Darzi highlighted the achievements of the HRDC and its sustained focus on meeting the ever-expanding needs of faculty members in higher educational institutions across the country.

FIP Coordinator and Coordinator HRDC Dr Geer Mohammad Ishaq while presenting a report of the FIP hoped that the month-long course will lead to professional, personality and career development of the teachers in addition to their organisational, instructional and institutional development in future.

He said 10 modules listed in the Guru-Dakshta FIP were covered threadbare during 94 technical sessions, including Curriculum Designing, Teaching Learning and Assessment, Academic Integrity, Environmental Consciousness and Sustainable Development Goals, Strategic Planning and Management, and Research, Professional Development and Academic Leadership.

In their feedback, several participants including Dr Rakhi, Dr AsifaQadri, Dr Neraj Kumar, Dr Suhail A Shah, Dr Mudasir Dar, Dr Sheikh Shuaib and Dr AijazManzoor said the course was planned in a professional manner and would prove to be very beneficial to them in the classrooms and beyond.