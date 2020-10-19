Failing to fight him politically, BJP employing its agencies to target Dr Farooq Abdullah: NC on ED summon

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Monday asserted that BJP has ‘failed’ to politically fight the party president Dr. Farooq Abdullah and that it has now resorted to employing its agencies for the task.

In a statement, a party spokesperson said: “The ED summon to Dr Farooq Abdullah is clearly the result of the unity that Dr Sahib has been able to forge among mainstream political parties in J&K. This is the price one faces when opposed to BJP’s ideology and divisive politics. Recent history is a witness to how BJP has been employing coercive and intimidative measures through various departments to target opposition leaders across the country. The recent ED summon to Dr Farooq Abdullah is a case in point.”

He said the timing of the recent summon is very clear. “His previous summons were just before Aug 5 last year and today’s summon comes within days of forming the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration of which Dr Farooq Abdullah has taken a lead,” he said.

“Dr Farooq Abdullah continues to maintain his innocence and will cooperate with the authorities in what is nothing but a witch hunt,” the statement said.