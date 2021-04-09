Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 9, 2021, 11:45 PM

Fajr, Isha prayers not suspended: Jamia Auqaf

‘Will arrive at a decision after consulting health experts’
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 9, 2021, 11:45 PM

Anjuman-e-Auqaf of Jamia Masjid Friday clarified that they had not suspended Fajr and Isha prayers at the historic Masjid.

A member of the Auqaf told Greater Kashmir that any decision on the suspension of prayers in view of the night curfew to prevent COVID-19 spread would be taken soon.

Trending News

Mahjoor Day | NC pays tributes to Mahjoor

Greater Kashmir

8.91 lakh saplings planted over 585 ha forest land in South Kashmir

Mock drill held to test flood preparedness

“We haven’t decided to suspend the Fajr, or Isha prayers yet. The concerned members will meet and if they decide so it will be communicated to the people,” he said, adding that the decision would be taken in consultation with the health experts.

Earlier, a local news gathering agency KNO had reported that the Jamia Auqaf had suspended the Fajr and Isha prayers in view of the night curfew imposed in Srinagar and other seven districts of J&K to stem the COVID-19 spread.

Related News