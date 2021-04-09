Fajr, Isha prayers not suspended: Jamia Auqaf

Anjuman-e-Auqaf of Jamia Masjid Friday clarified that they had not suspended Fajr and Isha prayers at the historic Masjid.

A member of the Auqaf told Greater Kashmir that any decision on the suspension of prayers in view of the night curfew to prevent COVID-19 spread would be taken soon.

“We haven’t decided to suspend the Fajr, or Isha prayers yet. The concerned members will meet and if they decide so it will be communicated to the people,” he said, adding that the decision would be taken in consultation with the health experts.

Earlier, a local news gathering agency KNO had reported that the Jamia Auqaf had suspended the Fajr and Isha prayers in view of the night curfew imposed in Srinagar and other seven districts of J&K to stem the COVID-19 spread.