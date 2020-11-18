Kashmir, Today's Paper
Fake appointment case in JKPCC | ACB produces charge sheet

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) today produced charge sheet against several officers of JKPCC in fake appointment case.

“ACB produced charge sheet against several officials of JKPCC in fake appointment of Mohammad Shafi Shah, the then Assistant Manager JKPCC,” ACB said in a statement.

“ACB produced charge-sheet in case No. FIR  07/2011 u/s 5(1) (d) r/w 5(2) Jammu & Kashmir Prevention of Corruption Act Svt. 2006 & Sections 420,467,468,471 & 120-B RPC of P/S VOK Now ACB in the Anti-Corruption Court Anantnag against:- Mohd Maqbool Shah, the then Deputy General Manager, JKPCC, Unit 5th  Anantnag;   Manzoor Ahmad Matoo the then Deputy General Manager, JKPCC, Unit 5th Anantnag;  Ab. Majid Khan the then Deputy General Manager, JKPCC, Unit 5th Anantnag;   Nissar Ahmad , the then Administrative Officer, JKPCC Ltd. Moha Shafi Shah, the then Assistant Manager, JKPCC. Unit-XI, Kulgam; and   Mohammad Amin Dar the then Establishment Clerk, JKPCC, unit 5th Anantnag,” the statement said.

