Fake doctor arrested from Baramulla

A fake doctor was arrested from a private clinic at Wagoora village of this district on Saturday, police said.

The arrested person has been identified as Hilal Ahmad Hajam of Kreeri. A police official said a case (FIR No 77 of 2020), under section 420, 419 and 468 has been registered at police station Kreeri.

The official said police recovered a “fraudulently made MBBS certificate” from the possession of the arrested person.

The accused as per reports was practising at the private clinic from some time.

Station House Officer (SHO), Kreeri police station, Athar Parvaiz said the fake doctor was arrested after police received information that he was not a doctor and was practising fraudulently.

“The arrested man could not produce his qualification certificates except his 12th pass certificate. However, we have recovered a fraudulently made MBBS certificate from his possession,” the SHO said.

As per the details the arrested person had remained away from his village for around four years and after his return he had “declared himself a doctor.”

The locals, without going through his credentials, had believed him to be a doctor and used to visit his clinic for treatment.