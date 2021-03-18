'Fake job racket busted, 3 arrested'

A fake job racket was busted and three persons arrested in Sumbal area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Thursday, Police said.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that based on specific information regarding youth being misguided and duped by a group of people on the pretext of providing jobs in various government departments, FIR No 23/2021 under section 120 B and 420 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Police Station Sumbal and investigation taken up.

The statement said that taking cognisance of the case, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted that arrested three accused persons Irfan Ahmad Wani of SK Bala, Manzoor Ahmad Pandit of S K Bala and Bilal Ahmad Dar of Asham.

It said that the preliminary inquiry revealed that the gang was involved in luring youth to pay money in lieu of providing jobs in different government departments.

“Original sets of testimonials and some admit cards of candidates, whom the group was trying to dupe, have been recovered and further investigation of the case is going on,” the Police statement said.