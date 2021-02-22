Fake job racket busted, 5 persons arrested: Police

Five persons including two constables of Railway Protection Force (RPF) were arrested in Baramulla for running a fake job racket across different districts of Kashmir, Police said Monday.

The arrested persons have been identified as AshiqHussainNaik of QazigundKulgam, Athar-ul-Islam Lone of LolabKupwara, Aijaz Ahmad Lone of TujarShariefSopore and Abdul Rashid Wani of NagbalKhagBudgam.

Senior Superintendent of Police Baramulla, Abdul Qayoom said that the arrested persons had duped several persons of lakhs of rupees by promising them a government job.

He said the duped persons were provided forged and fake job orders in the Department of Agriculture.

“The arrested persons had collected lakhs of rupees from the victims by promising them job in the Agriculture department. Two of the arrested persons belong to the Railway Protection Force Budgam,” Qayoom said.

He said based on the complaint about some persons operating a fake job racket, an investigation was launched by the Police in Baramulla.

Qayoom said, during the investigation, some members of the gang were arrested who later revealed the involvement of others too.

The gang was operating from Baramulla, Srinagar and Budgam.

“The investigation has been intensified and we are expecting some more arrests,” a Police official said.

Meanwhile, Police registered a case and filed an FIR vide no 17 of 2021 under sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code.