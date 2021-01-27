Fake Scholarship Scam|Crime Branch Kashmir arrests West Bengal man for deceiving Ministry of Minority Affairs

Crime Branch (CB), Kashmir Wednesday arrested a West Bengal man in connection with the fake scholarship scam.

A statement of CB, Kashmir issued here said that their team headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police proceeded to West Bengal and arrested the accused SelimSekh, son of GiyasuddinMiya of village TinsatabighiBerabad, Malda, West Bengal in connection with the case under FIR No 04/2020 under sections 420, 468, 120-B-RPC, 66 (D) IT Act, 5(2) PC Act of CB, Kashmir.

The statement said that the accused in criminal conspiracy with the other accused persons uploaded fake application forms on national scholarship portal for merit-cum-means scholarship under the minority quota for J&K students during the year 2018-19 for district Kulgam.

“Subsequently, fake verifications were conducted from the institutes which did not exist in the states mentioned in the application forms. The accused in connivance with other accused persons have shown the fake beneficiaries to be the residents of district Kulgam and got deceitfully verified by the district social welfare officer Kulgam and managed to transfer the amount of Rs 1.34 crore from the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Government of India into the bank accounts of 463 fake beneficiaries of district Malda, West Bengal maintained in various branches of State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, United Bank of India (now PNB), Allahabad Bank, IDFC Bank and BangiyaVikasGramin Bank situated in different districts of West Bengal,” the statement said.