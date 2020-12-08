Families of trio arrested in Delhi seek LG, DGP's intervention to get kin released

The families of three Budgam residents arrested in New Delhi have made a fervent appeal to Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha and Director General of Police, Dilbagh Singh to intervene and get their kin released even as Jammu and Kashmir Police said nothing had come to them officially.

Five persons, three from Kashmir and two from Punjab, were arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police from Shakarpur area of Delhi on Monday.

The three Kashmiri men were identified as Reyaz Ahmed Rather and Shabir Ahmed Gojri, both residents of Nasrullah Pora Budgam, and Muhammad Ayoub Pathan of Gondhipora village of the same district.

“Nothing has come to us officially about the arrests,” Director General of Police, Dilbagh Singh told Greater Kashmir. “The aggrieved families should go and meet IGP Kashmir and the district Superintendent of Police.”

The family members of the arrested persons who held a peaceful protest here demanding their release said that these men were innocent and had nothing to do with militancy.

“This is a lie on the part of Delhi Police that these men have links with the militant organisations. All these men have a clean record and the entire district knows about it,” they said.

The family of Shabir said that he used to visit Ajmeer Sharif every year to pay obeisance.

Reyaz’s family said he had nothing to do with militancy and was not even remotely connected to it.

“Reyaz is a welder by profession and had gone there to get some stuff,” his family said.

According to his family, he had gone to Delhi for the first time in his life.

Ayoub’s son questioned whether it was a crime to visit Delhi.

“My father runs a saw mill and has nothing to do with militancy. He went to Delhi to buy some material,” he said.

Pathan has three daughters and two sons.

“We appeal the Lieutenant Governor Major Sinha and Director General of Police Dilbag Singh to kindly intervene into the matter and request the Delhi Police to release them based on their clean Police record in J&K,” their families said.

With Beenish Qureshi