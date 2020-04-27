Family allege negligence by doctors after woman delivers stillborn baby

Family of a woman who delivered a stillborn baby at a hospital here on Monday accused the doctors of negligence and demanded action against them.

The family members said they admitted their daughter to the Associated Hospital of Government Medical College Baramulla on Saturday after she developed labor pain.

They said after conducting several tests of the patient, the doctors admitted her to the hospital.

“She was suffering with pain throughout the night but there was no doctor available,” said Muhammad Afzal.

He said the next morning when doctors were apprised about the condition of the woman, they decided to carry out her cesarean to deliver the baby.

“The patient was asked to wait for two hours inside the labor room and when she was operated upon, the baby had died and had suffered injury on head and nose” said a woman attending the patient.

The angry family members said the “irresponsible behavior” of the doctors led to the death of the baby.

They said despite knowing the condition of the patient, the doctor did not bother to attend to her all through the night.

Principal Government Medical College, Baramulla, Abdul Hamid said “clinical observations showed the baby was perfectly fine in the womb. However, what happened latter which caused the baby’s death will be looked in to. We will form a committee and start departmental inquiry into the incident,” he said.