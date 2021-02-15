Family members of youth arrested in Jammu seek LG, Police intervention to get son released

The family members of Zahoor Ahmad Rather Monday staged a protest in Srinagar, demanding release of their son saying that he had nothing to do with militancy.

Two days after Rather was arrested in Jammu on charges of being a militant of The Resistance Front (TRF) group, his family members came all the way from Anantnag district and held a protest at Press Enclave demanding justice.

“He was a militant who had surrendered in 2006. He has several health issues including high blood pressure and other heart related ailments due to which he stays in Jammu division during winter with his children,” said Meena, Rather’s sister. “My brother is the only breadwinner of our family and has nothing to do with militancy. He has a small business of dry fruit. He has other responsibilities and an aged father to take care of. He can never indulge in activities due to which his family’s life will be at stake.”

Rather’s father said: “Zahoor was living in a rented accommodation in Samba with his wife and children and was arrested on February 13 midnight. We did not know about this until the next day when we saw news and were left shocked. Zahoor’s children are frightened. We went to the local police station to ask about his whereabouts but they refused to give any information.”

The family members appealed the Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha and the Police authorities to intervene into the matter for his release stating that the allegations against him were “lies” and he was being “framed”.

“Zahoor is innocent and has nothing to do with any militant organisation. If he would have been a militant, he would not have surrendered,” they said.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar said that Rather was arrested following information specified by Police in Anantnag.

The police in Anantnag accused Zahoor of being a categorised militant of a proscribed organisation.

“He is involved in the killing of innocent civilians and was arrested with arms and ammunition,” they said.