Family of Anantnag woman 'forced' to end life 'torches' her in-laws' house

The family of a woman, who reportedly hanged herself to death Saturday morning in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, allegedly set the house of her in-laws’ ablaze.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the woman allegedly ended her life by hanging herself at her home in Mominabad area of the district this morning.

The official said the deceased woman’s family later set the house of her in-laws on fire in a fit of rage alleging that the in-laws of their daughter had forced her to take the extreme step.

A police officer said they are investigating as to what led the woman to take such an extreme step adding they will take strict action if the allegations are found to be true.