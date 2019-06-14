Family of missing Bandipora youth appeals him to return home

The family members of a 25-year-old youth who is missing from his home in Kharpora locality of north Kashmir’s Bandipora since June 2 has appealed him to return home.

Umer Wani (25) son of Mohammad Shaban Wani a resident of Kharpora locality of Bandipora left his home on June 02 but didn’t return.

Also Read | Irfan Pathan becomes 1st Indian to be part of CPL players' draft

Umer was driving a passenger autorickshaw to make his livelihood and was the sole bread winner for his elderly parents and an ailing brother, said his relatives.

Mohammad Shaban, father of the missing youth, said that on June 02, next day of Shab-e-Qadr, he left from home to bring back some passengers from Ahamsharief shrine in Bandipora.

“Since then he has not returned home. After few days of him not returning home we filed a missing report with Bandipora police station to trace him. We have been looking for him all over but failed to get any trace. His phone is also switched off,” he said.

Also Read | Regional languages must be given respect: Mamata

He said that Umer was their only hope and a lone breadwinner for them. “My elder son is not well and is dependent on medicines, my wife is also on medication and I am myself suffering from a life-threatening disease and I have to undergo surgery at SKIMS on Monday,” he said.

Shaban urged his son to return home as all their hopes have been dashed. “He was the only one who would take care of us. His mother has not slept even a wink since he has gone missing,” he said while appealing his son to come back home.

A police official said that they have received a missing report from the family of Umer and they are making all out efforts to trace him.