Family of PDD employee who died of electrocution appeals LG for help

Family of Power Development (PDD) employee, who died due to electrocution while performing his official duty, on Tuesday alleged that they are at the verge of starvation as they did not get any compensation or received any help from the government or other concerned agency.

Shabir Ahmad Sheikh (32) of Haft Chinar Srinagar died last year while he was repairing high tension line at Pampore. He is survived by three minor children and wife. The eldest child is eight years old.

“The widow of the deceased has submitted all required documents before competent authority to seek compensation and other relevant help. However, the file is eating dust in the government offices,” Khurshid Ahmad, brother in law of the deceased said.

He said with government turning a blind eye towards the family, they are at the verge of starvation.

“Authorities haven’t done anything under government rules to provide some sort of relief to the victim’s family,” said Ahmad.

The family appealed PDD higher ups and Lieutenant Governor to personally look into the matter and direct concerned authorities to provide all benefits under rules to family.