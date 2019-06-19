Kashmir
Family seeks help to locate Budgam resident missing since March

The family of a person missing from his home since March this year on Wednesday sought the help of police and the public in tracing him.

According to the family members, Adil Khaliq son of Abdul Khaliq who used to teach students at a private tuition went missing on March 15 from his home in Rakh-e-Arath village.

“We have already registered a missing report at Police station Budgam but we are yet to receive any information about Adil,” said his brother.

The family has appealed to the police and the public to help them in tracing the whereabouts of their missing family member.

