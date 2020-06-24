Family seeks shifting of 2 siblings from Tihar Jail to Kashmir

Family members of Syed Shakeel Ahmad and Syed Shahid of Budgam on Wednesday appealed to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to shift their kin to J&K, amid the ongoing COVID19 pandemic.

“We are deeply concerned about the health of our dear brothers and other Kashmiris lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail. They are at great risk of contracting COVID19, given the congestion, poor hygiene and lack of safety measures inside the jail,” said a family member, in a statement.

They said recently there were news reports that many Jail officials have tested positive for the infection.

“It exposes the inmates to this deadly disease, particularly when there is no possibility of social distancing or availability of different safety provisions,” the family members said.

They made an appeal to the authorities at the MHA to shift these inmates to Srinagar or Jammu jail on humanitarian grounds.

“At a time when entire world has taken various measures to protect the jail inmates, the government of India must consider shifting our kin to Kashmir to ensure they are not subjected to avoidable health risk,” they said.