Family stages protest at B'la hospital after death of newborn, mother

Alleging negligence by the doctors, family members of a woman, who died on Sunday, days after the death of her newborn child, staged protest at Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla.

The aggrieved family members said the deceased woman, Asmat Jan, was admitted to the GMC on August 3 after she developed labor pain. They said after given her treatment, the doctors sent her home.

However, the next day again she developed acute pain and was again shifted to the GMC. “The woman delivered a baby after undergoing a caesarian at the hospital. However, the condition of woman and his newborn baby deteriorated following which doctors referred them to Lala Ded hospital. The child died on way to the hospital,” said a relative of the deceased.

He said after battling for life the woman died on Sunday at the Lala Ded hospital, the relative said. While carrying the body of woman to home for last from Srinagar hospital, for last rites, the family members assembled inside the GMC and staged a massive protest against the hospital administration.

They said both the mother and the newborn died due to the alleged negligence of the doctors, while “vandalising” the hospital furniture and raising slogans against the hospital administration.

Later, police rushed to the spot and assured the family that a thorough investigation will be carried out into the deaths, following which the family left for home.

Medical Superintendent of Associate Hospital GMC, Dr Syed Masood, while refuting the allegations of the family said the patient died at Srinagar hospital.

“The family members resorted to hooliganism at the GMC and damaged furniture of the hospital besides some important medical equipment,” he said.

Dr Masood said after she was admitted to the hospital the woman’s condition deteriorated. “The doctors carried the procedure on her and she delivered a premature baby who died later. The patient was shifted to LD hospital following severe septicaemia. She died at the LD hospital after two days. There is no negligence on part of the doctors,” he said.